Editor’s Letter | Preserving the Land
This month, as part of our annual celebration of landscape art and artists, we are pleased to share an excerpt from a beautiful new book by author Mark Humpal on the late California painter Ray Strong (1905-2006).
Editor’s Letter | Gaining Inspiration
Now there’s a phrase—“go in giving”—that’s worth taking to heart, especially during this time of year, and not just as it relates to the art world. Whether you’re an artist or an art lover or both, it’s an inspiring message to remember.
Editor’s Letter | Crossing Cultures
This year’s 13 top winners are a geographically diverse bunch. Some of them hail from right here in the West, while others live around the globe.
Editor’s Letter | Fall in Jackson
Collectors know that the place to be in the middle of September is in Jackson Hole, WY, for the long-running annual Fall Arts Festival, and I was happy to be there for all the highlights this year.
Editor’s Letter | Our Collector’s Issue
Welcome to our annual collector’s issue. It’s become our tradition here at Southwest Art to focus each October not just on artists who are worth your attention, but also on more detailed information about buying—and living with—original art.
Editor’s Letter | The Next Generation
For almost two decades now, we’ve been publishing our “21 Under 31” issue every September, and each year I’m blown away by the artwork these twenty-somethings are creating.
Editor’s Letter | A Banner Year
It was another banner year at the annual Prix de West Invitational, held in June at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.
Editor’s Letter | The More You Know
As collectors of fine art, we have the opportunity to learn so many fascinating things about artists and the artworks they create.
Editor’s Letter | The Nature Issue
The beauty and transformative power of nature, in all its many forms, is the focus of this month’s issue.