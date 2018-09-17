Ones to Collect 2018

For art lovers, collecting paintings and sculptures is about much more than financial

investment. It’s a means of self-expression. As the late Belgian artist Jean Willy Mestach once said, “Tell me what you collect, tell me how you collect, and I will tell you who you are.” The pieces we choose to acquire may convey a meaningful story, capture a fond memory, or represent a period in art history we admire. In the end, it’s always a personal choice. In the following pages, we’ve rounded up a diverse sampling of fine artworks to help you navigate the wide and wonderful world of collecting.

Save