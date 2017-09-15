Ones to Collect 2017

We collect artwork for countless reasons, but perhaps one of our top motives for acquiring an original piece of art is that it brings joy into our lives. Certain styles, palettes, themes, and subject matter appeal to us in unique and personal ways. Capturing the sentiment behind art collecting, 19th-century philanthropist and scientist Sir John Lubbock put it this way: “Art is unquestionably one of the purest and highest elements in human happiness. As the sun colors flowers, so does art color life.” As you explore this section of collectible fine artworks, discover paintings and sculptures that delight your soul.

