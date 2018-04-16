Off the Easel 2018

As we celebrate Southwest Art’s 47th Anniversary this month, what better way to acknowledge this important milestone than with a special section featuring new works by talented painters from around the country? Since 1971, the magazine has introduced readers to both established and emerging artists who work in a variety of genres, including wildlife, western, landscape, still life, and figurative. In the following pages, we keep the tradition alive by bringing you a little “wet paint” from artists whose styles are as diverse as the inspirations that move them. Their works are fresh off the easel and ready for art-loving homes.

