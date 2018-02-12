Landscape Paintings 2018

“The only true voyage of discovery … would be not to visit strange lands but to possess other eyes, to behold the universe through the eyes of another,” French author Marcel Proust once wrote about art. Indeed, fine artists reimagine for us not just the places we’ve seen before, but the places we hope to someday see. In the following section, explore a sampling of painters who portray landscapes, seascapes, and cloudscapes in a variety of colorful styles and mediums. In the process, they take viewers on a veritable voyage of discovery as they show us the world through their eyes.

Save