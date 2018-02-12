Art of Utah 2018

Of the millions of tourists who flock to Utah each year, nature buffs and adventure enthusiasts are among the most numerous. Many come to revel in the state’s natural wonders, such as its “Mighty Five” national parks, red-rock wonderlands, desert sanctuaries, and more. So it’s not surprising that local fine artists also find endless appeal in their home state. And though many of these talented individuals portray Utah’s treasured parks and striking vistas, some also depict cowboy themes, equestrian life, and a host of other subject matter. In the following pages, discover artists who hail from the Salt Lake State.

Save