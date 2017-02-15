Art of Texas 2016

The Lone Star State’s claims to fame are varied and robust. It’s home to the Alamo, Guadalupe bass, and the world’s first rodeo. It boasts more farmed land than any other state, not to mention a mighty cattle population and one of the country’s largest herds of white-tailed deer. There’s its celebrated Texas pride, and its famous chili, too. But the nation’s second-largest state claims something else worth noting: a pride-worthy community of talented fine artists. In the following pages, discover Texas artists who portray ranch scenes, coastal living, nature and wildlife, Texas skies, and everything in between.

Save