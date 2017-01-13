Art of the Rocky Mountains 2016

Jennifer Stottle Taylor Downtown Decatur, oil, 11 x 14.

If there’s anywhere on Earth artists can go for a lifetime supply of inspiration, the Rocky Mountains are a good bet. The mountain region packs a whopping assortment of scenery along its 3,000-mile course from Canada to New Mexico. It’s where cowboys still roam the high country and where you can find more than 60 native mammal species, from the yellow-bellied marmot to the bighorn sheep. And it’s where, in the summertime, meadows erupt into a brilliant carpet of wildflowers, from fairy slippers to Aspen Daisies. For an even fuller picture of the Rockies’ astounding beauty, peruse this section of artworks by Rocky Mountain artists.

 

