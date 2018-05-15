Art of the Pacific Northwest 2018

In the following pages, we present a sampling of artists who hail from Oregon and Washington. Among their varied oeuvres, you’ll find depictions of scenic sights throughout their region, from impressionistic portrayals of mountain tarns and snowy peaks like Mount Rainier to vibrant representations of the towering hemlocks and the abundant wildlife that inhabits its lush forests. Other artists portray sights farther afield, from California seascapes and southwestern mesas to bustling European cafés. You’ll also find colorful still lifes, figurative works, and sculptural creations that prove there’s never a dearth of inspiration, nor talent, among artists of the Pacific Northwest.

Save