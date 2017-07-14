Art of New Mexico 2017

The next best thing to visiting the Land of Enchantment is viewing inspired depictions of its beauty by painters and sculptors who call it home. In varied mediums and styles, the artists in the following pages portray unforgettable sites around their home state, including Tent Rocks, Shiprock, Ghost Ranch, and Cochiti Lake. Take in sweeping images of the Sandia Mountains and the Rio Grande Valley, enjoy painterly views along the historic Turquoise Trail, and glimpse picturesque scenes of mountain life in Madrid, Truchas, and Taos. Whenever you long for New Mexico, this section of collectible fine artworks can take you there.

