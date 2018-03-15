Acrylic Works 2018

Congratulations to the artists chosen as winners in North Light Books’ fifth annual Best of Acrylic Art competition. Meet a sampling of the winning artists in the following pages. They were selected from hundreds of entries from all over the world. And they are part of a new publication, AcrylicWorks 5: Bold Values. This showcase of the best in contemporary acrylic artwork features a wide range of styles, including realistic, stylistic, and abstract paintings. To order your copy, visit www.artistsnetwork.com/store or call 1-800-258-0929.

