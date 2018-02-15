Art of Texas 2018
Indeed, one can find an impressive breadth of artists throughout the Lone Star State, where they capture the colors, culture, people, and places around them in art forms ranging from scratchboard to oil painting.
Landscape Paintings 2018
In the following section, explore a sampling of painters who portray landscapes, seascapes, and cloudscapes in a variety of colorful styles and mediums.
Art of Utah 2018
Although many of these talented individuals portray Utah’s treasured parks and striking vistas, some also depict cowboy themes, equestrian life, and a host of other subject matter.
Art of Arizona 2017
In the following pages, meet a sampling of artists who hail from the Copper State.
Art of Pastel 2017
In the following section, explore a variety of pastelists who have put their medium to the test.
Works of Nature 2017
In the following pages, meet a sampling of fine artists who honor our planet’s beauty, mystery, and magnitude in a variety of mediums and styles.
Art of the Southeast 2017
These artists capture the vibrant colors of their region in oils, pastels, and watercolors, and their varied subject matter is just as inviting.
Beyond the West 2017
For a taste of the beauty and verve that thrums beyond the West, we invite you to explore this vibrant group of fine artists.
Art of Watercolor 2017
From pagodas to gondolas, this sampling of collectible watercolors dishes up the spice.