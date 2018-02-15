Artists Collections

Marzena Oberc-Habzda, Fishing With Friends, acrylic on linen panel, 20 x 24.

Art of Texas 2018

Indeed, one can find an impressive breadth of artists throughout the Lone Star State, where they capture the colors, culture, people, and places around them in art forms ranging from scratchboard to oil painting.
Leslie Duke, Touch of Spring, oil on panel, 12 x 26.

Art of Utah 2018

Although many of these talented individuals portray Utah’s treasured parks and striking vistas, some also depict cowboy themes, equestrian life, and a host of other subject matter.
Randy Honerlah, Aloha Nani: beautiful beauty, acrylic on canvas, 40 x 30.

Works of Nature 2017

In the following pages, meet a sampling of fine artists who honor our planet’s beauty, mystery, and magnitude in a variety of mediums and styles.