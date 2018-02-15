Featured Artists

Michele Usibelli, Winter Escape, acrylic, 18 x 24.

Michele Usibelli | Dappled Light

Survey even a small portfolio of paintings by Michele Usibelli, and—while you would immediately recognize the bold self-assurance of her composition, palette, and brushwork—you might find yourself hard-pressed to categorize her work.
Shanna Kunz, Tributary, oil, 26 x 38.

Shanna Kunz | Landscapes of the Heart

Kunz quickly discovered that an important factor for expressing her authentic voice involved producing her paintings as series, in which she explores a particular location through as many as a dozen different works.
Josh Elliott, Almost Autumn, oil, 35 x 32.

Josh Elliott | In the Backcountry

For him, gritty realism doesn’t have to be depressing but can express other sentiments like journeys, struggles, triumphs, or feelings of belonging. In other words, gritty realism can express the human condition.
Cindy Wilbur, Scent of Lavender, oil, 16 x 16.

Cindy Wilbur | Shoot for the Moon

Over the years, studying with such landscape painters as Gil Dellinger, Kathleen Dunphy, and Brian Blood as well as teaching workshops herself, Wilbur's approach has evolved from fairly realistic to a looser, impressionistic style.
Jeremy Winborg, The Potato Seller, oil, 24 x 18.

Jeremy Winborg | Following his Heart

Gradually, the artist found less and less satisfaction in merely “painting what I thought would sell.” That’s when he began turning back to the mostly American Indian-inspired figurative works that the East Coast gallery owner had warned him to avoid.