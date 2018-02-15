Michele Usibelli | Dappled Light
Survey even a small portfolio of paintings by Michele Usibelli, and—while you would immediately recognize the bold self-assurance of her composition, palette, and brushwork—you might find yourself hard-pressed to categorize her work.
Shanna Kunz | Landscapes of the Heart
Kunz quickly discovered that an important factor for expressing her authentic voice involved producing her paintings as series, in which she explores a particular location through as many as a dozen different works.
Mark Haworth | A Painting’s Real Greatness
Haworth’s inspiration became intensely fired up when he discovered the beauty of the Texas Hill Country, with its wooded canyons, rivers, carpets of wildflowers, and limestone cliffs.
Josh Elliott | In the Backcountry
For him, gritty realism doesn’t have to be depressing but can express other sentiments like journeys, struggles, triumphs, or feelings of belonging. In other words, gritty realism can express the human condition.
Jason Sacran | The Excitement of Painting
Sacran spends the majority of his time painting out in the elements, relishing the physical and emotional connection of sharing his subjects’ space and completely immersing himself in his surroundings.
Cindy Wilbur | Shoot for the Moon
Over the years, studying with such landscape painters as Gil Dellinger, Kathleen Dunphy, and Brian Blood as well as teaching workshops herself, Wilbur's approach has evolved from fairly realistic to a looser, impressionistic style.
Andy Taylor | Discovery of a Lifetime
Though he continually hones his technique and cultivates a signature style, Taylor nonetheless continues to thrive on discovery through exploration.
Bill Baker | Colors of the World
With his subject matter defined and his style and medium developed, Baker’s fine-art career has lately progressed from strength to strength.
Jeremy Winborg | Following his Heart
Gradually, the artist found less and less satisfaction in merely “painting what I thought would sell.” That’s when he began turning back to the mostly American Indian-inspired figurative works that the East Coast gallery owner had warned him to avoid.