Feature Articles

If you’ve been searching for art articles on the best talent in the West, look no further. Here you’ll find articles about art and artists as well as collections of themed works. You’ll find our art magazine articles reprinted here in full and with bonus artwork images we couldn’t fit in our printed pages. Check back often to find the most current art articles highlighting upcoming art events you don’t want to miss and explore new artists and techniques as each month we gather a collection of works from different artists all on a single theme.

The Interview Issue

By: | Comments 0

In the following pages you’ll meet gallerists and museum professionals who are breaking new ground—both literally and figuratively—and proving that the western art world is an exciting place to be.
Ray Strong, Zion, Portal Cliffs, ca. 1946, oil on canvas, 25 x 30. Courtesy of Tim Strong.

Ray Strong | Remembering a Master

By: | Comments 0

In a career spanning the last three-quarters of the 20th century, painter Ray Strong (1905-2006) strove to capture the essence of the western landscape. California’s voluptuous, sunbaked foothills, dotted with clusters of live oaks, are his best-known subjects, but his oeuvre also includes depictions of Oregon, New York, Arizona, Utah, Canada,...