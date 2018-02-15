The Interview Issue
In the following pages you’ll meet gallerists and museum professionals who are breaking new ground—both literally and figuratively—and proving that the western art world is an exciting place to be.
The Interview Issue | David Ethridge & Doug Kacena
Two principals in the new partnership between Abend Gallery, Gallery 1261, and K Contemporary talk about what makes the model work.
The Interview Issue | Scott A. Shields
The curator of the Crocker Art Museum talks about a new exhibit on one of California’s most progressive female artists.
The Interview Issue | Bernice Chu
The director of the new James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art talks about its opening this spring in Florida.
The Interview Issue | Beau Alexander
The director of Maxwell Alexander Gallery in Los Angeles talks about its formula for success over the past five years.
Portfolio | A Sense of Place
Meet 6 painters who capture the landscape in varied styles and mediums.
Ray Strong | Remembering a Master
In a career spanning the last three-quarters of the 20th century, painter Ray Strong (1905-2006) strove to capture the essence of the western landscape. California’s voluptuous, sunbaked foothills, dotted with clusters of live oaks, are his best-known subjects, but his oeuvre also includes depictions of Oregon, New York, Arizona, Utah, Canada,...
Artists to Watch
Meet 10 talented painters to know in the year ahead.
Portfolio | The Juror’s Choice
In the following pages, we’re happy to present a selection of winners and finalists in each category. Enjoy the diverse works of these artists.