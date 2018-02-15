Emerging Artists

Art collectors interested in learning about today’s top emerging artists can find everything they need right here. These hot, new emerging artists encompass a wide variety of styles and genres, including plein-air painting, landscapes, still lifes, wildlife, western paintings, and more. Many of these emerging contemporary artists have won awards in highly respected art competitions. You’ll also learn about the many galleries for emerging artists—a great source for purchasing artworks by these rising stars.

Kevin Kehoe, Laundromat, oil, 26 x 40.

Emerging Artists | Kevin Kehoe

Now the full-time artist says he’s “aiming high” to make up for lost time, but in many ways, his illustrious, 30-year advertising career favorably shaped his habits today as a painter, including his penchant for conceiving ideas in “campaigns and series.”
Frances Pampeyan, Ferris Wheel and Ferry, oil, 12 x 12.

Emerging Artists | Frances Pampeyan

Today, as a part-time nurse, she makes time to pursue her true calling, a passion that has taken her to workshops around the world and to national exhibitions with prominent groups like the American Impressionist Society and Oil Painters of America.
Lesley Rich, The Parisians, oil, 12 x 12.

Emerging Artists | Lesley Rich

Similar to Méheut, Rich alters the perspectives of her subject matter to portray honest but “unexpected” views of everyday scenes in people’s lives, from a dinner gathering to a funeral procession.
Tim Kelly, The Queen of Easton, oil, 30 x 30.

Emerging Artists | Tim Kelly

Across all his works, Kelly wants his brushwork and mark-making to be visible. “I want my work to look real, but it’s fun to look at a painting when you can see the artist’s process,” he says.
Tyler Swain, Firedance, oil, 12 x 12.

Emerging Artists | Tyler Swain

It takes just one sweeping look through Tyler Swain’s oeuvre of still-life paintings to recognize that the Utah artist celebrates beauty in simplicity, and nature offers up some of his best models in that department.