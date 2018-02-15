Emerging Artists | Jospeh Robertson
With their spare backgrounds and singular focus, the artist’s scratchboard works might appear simple in form, but his intricate markings within the subjects themselves reveal depth and complexity.
Emerging Artists | Nancy Tankersley
In recent years, Tankersley has “gone beyond brush and canvas” to explore a variety of tools and surfaces, from Mylar to linen, and she now takes a looser approach to painting.
Emerging Artists | Kevin Kehoe
Now the full-time artist says he’s “aiming high” to make up for lost time, but in many ways, his illustrious, 30-year advertising career favorably shaped his habits today as a painter, including his penchant for conceiving ideas in “campaigns and series.”
Emerging Artists | Frances Pampeyan
Today, as a part-time nurse, she makes time to pursue her true calling, a passion that has taken her to workshops around the world and to national exhibitions with prominent groups like the American Impressionist Society and Oil Painters of America.
Emerging Artists | Tibor Nagy
In his latest body of work—on view this month in a group show at Legacy Gallery in Scottsdale, AZ—Nagy continues to explore his homeland across the seasons.
Emerging Artists | Thomas Jefferson Kitts
Kitts paints from life as often as he can, and though the landscapes and people around his home in Oregon provide occasional inspiration.
Emerging Artists | Lesley Rich
Similar to Méheut, Rich alters the perspectives of her subject matter to portray honest but “unexpected” views of everyday scenes in people’s lives, from a dinner gathering to a funeral procession.
Emerging Artists | Tim Kelly
Across all his works, Kelly wants his brushwork and mark-making to be visible. “I want my work to look real, but it’s fun to look at a painting when you can see the artist’s process,” he says.
Emerging Artists | Tyler Swain
It takes just one sweeping look through Tyler Swain’s oeuvre of still-life paintings to recognize that the Utah artist celebrates beauty in simplicity, and nature offers up some of his best models in that department.