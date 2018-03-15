Artist of Note | Nancy Balmert

This story was featured in the April 2018 issue of Southwest Art magazine. Get the Southwest Art April 2018 print issue or digital download now–then subscribe to Southwest Art and never miss another story.

In 1996, Nancy Balmert had a near-death experience that caused a lack of oxygen in her brain. She suffered some memory damage from the trauma, and as she tried to rebuild her life, her doctor suggested she try something she had never done before. She chose painting. Soon, the artist began taking workshops and studied under Texas artist Dalhart Windberg, who taught her how to fine-tune classical techniques.

Balmert is influenced by the soft edges and dramatic lighting used by Dutch masters including Peter Paul Rubens and Rembrandt. But she diverges from their dark scenes by applying their techniques to her large, vivid paintings of flowers. While the artist dabbles in other subject matter, including landscapes and still lifes, her main fascination remains the roses, peonies, and irises she grew up with. The hyper-focused compositions combined with the detailed realism of her technique is overwhelming. “I painted the large florals simply because I thought that amount of color on a canvas would be striking,” Balmert says. “The first time I did it Dalhart said, ‘That’s not how flowers are supposed to be painted.’ I said, ‘Dal, that’s how I want to paint them.’”

Balmert travels around the world with her husband while keeping her camera close at hand. She continually adds to a supply of photos she hopes to turn into paintings. “Most artists complain that they can’t find interesting things to paint,” she says. “My problem is finding the time to paint all the interesting things I see.” —Mackenzie McCreary

Balmert is represented by The Marshall Gallery of Fine Art, Scottsdale, AZ; Amsterdam Whitney Gallery, New York, NY; Prellop Fine Art Gallery, Salado, TX; and www.nancybalmert.com.

