Artist of Note | Karyn DeBont
Her main focus now is to portray all of her subjects with integrity. Whether it is a small cactus flower or a sprawling gorge, she hopes to convey the same amount of respect for every subject.
Artist of Note | Diane White
In a style she describes as magical realism, White frequently portrays fanciful scenarios alongside realistic depictions of Asian ceramic vessels and other pottery.
Artist of Note | David Kaiser
The artist describes his style as “messy realism,” letting his hand show through his brushes and pens. He seeks to portray motion and immediacy in every artwork.
Artist of Note | Xu Gang
A keen observer of nature, the artist dedicates ample time to studying and understanding the changing colors as the light falls on his subject matter.
Artist of Note | Devin Roberts
While the artist’s work is often described as contemporary realism, he himself describes his style as “emotionalism,” where a river shrouded in fog can be sorrowful and a rolling meadow can be joyful.
Artist of Note | Theresa Paden
An animal lover, the artist drew extensive inspiration from the wildlife of the West, including horses, bison, longhorns, wolves, and bears.
Artist of Note | Chuck Middlekauff
In the medley of timeworn and weather-beaten Americana he portrays, painter Chuck Middlekauff doesn’t mind the rust, cracks, chips, and tears.
Artist of Note | Karl Dempwolf
California artist Karl Dempwolf has a deep love of nature. When he sets up his paint box, he says, “It’s not really important that it’s going to turn into some fantastic painting. It’s just the act of being out in nature all by myself, sitting in God’s creation, and putting something...
Artist of Note | Bill Gallen
Gallen’s gestural, impressionistic landscapes, capturing the diverse environments of his adopted New Mexico home and scenes from his travels, arise from a lifelong love of nature and a deep-seated need to express the joy and wonder he finds in it.